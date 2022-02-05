While walking through the hallways, it’s easy to see that the Neely Lofts used to be a grade school.
At times, students weren’t the only ones to crowd into the former school on South 12th Street. The building also served as a polling place where voters would cast ballots in local, state and national elections.
Those days are long gone. Buchanan County offered more than 60 polling locations in 1982 when Pat Conway became the chief elections official. Nearly three decades later, in 2011, the county still had 35 polling sites. Today, that number has dwindled to 23, including 15 inside the city limits for this Tuesday’s municipal primary. The consolidation might not stop there.
“There could be a couple more,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, the current Buchanan County clerk. “We’re going to see how this election goes.”
At a time of heated debate over new forms of voting, like mail-in ballots and drop-off boxes, it’s possible to overlook a significant change that happened under the nose of anyone who goes to the polls on Election Day. Buchanan County, like most jurisdictions, has fewer places in which to vote the old-fashioned way.
It wasn’t always the case. In 1936, when Franklin D. Roosevelt carried Buchanan County by 13,000 votes, more than 100 polling places were available on Election Day.
“Some of them were permanent, a lot of them were not,” said Conway, the Buchanan County clerk from 1982 to 2010. “They voted in tents at a lot of places. They put them up at parks and places around the city back in the ’30s and ’40s.”
Ghosts of 2000
Baack-Garvey said polling sites close for different reasons. Sometimes, a location isn’t busy enough because of shifting population patterns. Officials at one church expressed reservations about the amount of campaigning that takes place outside of polling sites. Buchanan County officials dropped schools several years ago because of safety concerns. The county also needs to have polling sites that can accommodate voters with disabilities.
“Another thing that changed the dynamics was the accessibility of buildings,” Conway said. “We actually used to vote in private homes in the rural areas.”
Both Conway and Baack-Gravey agreed that the biggest change resulted from a bitterly contested national election. Not the one from 2020 but the dispute over the George W. Bush-Al Gore results from 20 years earlier when hanging chads and butterfly ballots spawned confusion, recounts and legal challenges that went to the Supreme Court.
Congress responded with the Help America Vote Act, or HAVA, in 2002. The law mandated the replacement of outdated voting equipment and improvements to the administration of elections.
After HAVA, Buchanan County moved to optical scanning equipment. These machines can count ballots throughout the day, so election workers no longer had to take them to the courthouse for one mass counting after polls closed.
“You can get the results out by 8 o’clock now,” Conway said. “When I first started and we had central count, we had a couple big elections in the summertime and when the machines were susceptible to humidity and the ballots were susceptible, they wouldn’t go through the counters. We were still working at 4:30 in the morning.”
But there was a catch. At $6,000 each, the equipment raised the cost of running local elections. Because the machines could handle so many ballots so quickly, it also became necessary to look for polling places with ample parking.
“Well, those are pricey machines,” Baack-Garvey said. “So we really had to do some thinking and figure out which ones we can consolidate to lessen the blow of the expense of these machines that we had to get per law.”
‘Walmart voting’
Conway said HAVA was intended to address a specific problem from the 2000 election. The law enables second-chance voting, which means someone can correct errors on a ballot if the election equipment rejects it.
But like a game of whack-a-mole, new problems came up after HAVA. Now with fewer voting locations, there’s a call for drop-off boxes and mail-in voting. The Brennan Center for Justice, in a national analysis of the 2018 election, found that closed polling sites contributed to a longer wait time at the polls, especially in minority communities.
Black voters waited more than 30 minutes to vote 7% of the time in the 2018 election, compared to 4% for white voters. “While many voters were able to cast a ballot quickly and easily in that election, others faced hourslong lines, malfunctioning voting equipment and unexpectedly closed polling places,” the organization said in its report.
Conway, a Democrat who served in the Missouri House from 2010 through 2018, said election law always is evolving. He recalls how the legislature’s Republican majority repeatedly rejected his proposals for no-excuse absentee voting.
“Now I see it’s become a much more nonpartisan issue because a number of the representatives in the House who are filing no-excuse absentee ballot legislation are on the Republican side,” he said.
But polling site consolidation, he said, will be a difficult trend to reverse. He considers it a sign of the times.
“What we said in the year 2000, it was kind of like Walmart voting,” he said. “You’re going to have a large area of central voting and people are going to have to go to that location like they would to the grocery store or something else. So that was kind of the biggest change.”
