Watch our livestream of the mayoral candidate forum hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce beginning at 7:45 a.m. News-Press NOW reporter Quinn Ritzdorf is the forum moderator and will pose questions to candidates John Josendale, Whitney Lanning, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson. Questions will also be taken from the audience during the breakfast portion of the event.
Watch our livestream of the mayoral candidate forum hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce beginning at 7:45 a.m.
News-Press NOW reporter Quinn Ritzdorf is the forum moderator and will pose questions to candidates John Josendale, Whitney Lanning, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson. Questions will also be taken from the audience during the breakfast portion of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.