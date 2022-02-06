St. Joseph voters head to the polls Tuesday for the first time since a revision of City Council districts, so people may need a crash course on the new map for municipal leadership.
This is the first municipal election with only four council districts instead of the previous five. The change required some “tedious” work from the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office to ensure all voter registrations reflected the correct districts. But the shifts shouldn’t complicate the voting process come Tuesday.
“What’s great about our electronic poll books that we have, they tell the judges three different times what ballot to give (voters),” said Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk. “As long as (the judges) have their ballots laid out in an orderly fashion, it should be a really easy process.”
Four races are involved in the Feb. 8 primary election — St. Joseph mayor, municipal judge, council at-large and council District 2. The other races already have the number of candidates needed for the general election in April and don’t need to be narrowed down through a primary election.
Only residents in District 2 will be able to vote for that race, which includes candidates Taylor Crouse, Aaron Armstrong, Mike Bodde and Ben Burtnett. Two of those candidates will make it through to the general election. District 2 covers the South Side.
The mayor’s race, which includes candidates Gary Wilkinson, John Josendale, Gary Lewis and Whitney Lanning, also will be narrowed down to two candidates.
The primaries for the municipal judge race will eliminate one candidate. The three candidates running for judge are Theodore “Ted” Elo, Terri Lowden and Jason Soper.
The council at-large race includes nine candidates — Kenton Randolph, Carl Jennings, Brenda Blessing, Randy Schultz, Marty Novak, Kent “Spanky” O’Dell, Jeff Schomburg, Andy Montee and Kenneth Reeder. No more than eight of those people will advance to the general election.
Candidates can be automatically elected through the primary election if they receive more than 50% of the vote.
When voters go to one of the 15 polling sites, which open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on election day, they need to make sure to bring a form of identification, like a driver’s license or voter I.D. card.
To check your voter registration, visit Missouri’s Secretary of State’s website at s1.sos.mo.gov/elec tions/voterlookup/.
To find your polling place, visit the Voter Outreach Center at voterout reach.sos.mo.gov/PRD/Voter Outreach/VOSearch.aspx or call the Buchanan County clerk’s office at 816-271-1412.
Some additional district-by-district information includes:
District 1
Polling locations:
St Peter Lutheran Church, 3524 St. Joseph Ave (Precinct 1)
Sojourn On Savannah Ave, 1825 Savannah Ave (Precinct 2)
St Joseph Visitors Bureau, 911 Frederick Ave (Precinct 3)
Brookdale Student Ministry, 3015 Felix Street (Precinct 4)
Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn Street (Precinct 5)
Huffman United Methodist Church, 2802 Renick St (Precinct 7)
Faith United Church, 3025 Karnes Road (Precinct 10)
Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave (Precinct 11)
Races on ballot:
Mayor
Municipal judge
Council at-large
District 2 Polling locations:
Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn Street (Precinct 5)
Copeland Baptist Church, 2009 Walnut Street (Precinct 6)
Huffman United Methodist Church, 2802 Renick St (Precinct 7)
The Evolution United Methodist Church, 202 W Hyde Park Ave (Precinct 8)
The Keys Christian Fellowship, 6002 S 9th Street (Precinct 9)
Races on ballot:
Mayor
Municipal judge
Council at-large
Council District 2
District 3
Polling locations:
Brookdale Student Ministry, 3015 Felix Street (Precinct 4)
Faith United Church, 3025 Karnes Road (Precinct 10)
Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave (Precinct 11)
Missouri National Guard, 301 N. Woodbine Road (Precinct 14)
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 4503 Frederick Blvd (Precinct 15)
Races on ballot:
Mayor
Municipal judge
Council at-large
District 4 Polling locations:
Brookdale Student Ministry, 3015 Felix Street (Precinct 4)
Huffman United Methodist Church, 2802 Renick St (Precinct 7)
Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave (Precinct 11)
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3409 Ajax Road (Precinct 12)
Riverside Baptist Church, 5401 Mitchell Ave (Precinct 13)
Races on ballot:
Mayor
Municipal judge
Council at-large
Workers at polling locations will be taking COVID-19 precautions, including the use of rubber gloves, cleaning products and sanitizing pens. Masks also will be available for voters.
“We’re going to do everything we can do to make the polling place clean and safe,” Baack-Garvey said.
She said she is expecting a low turnout of about 12% to 15%. However, the last election in August exceeded expectations with nearly a 17% turnout, about seven points higher than expected, which could be a precursor for these municipal elections.
