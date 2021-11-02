Voters in two area elections passed sales tax increases to benefit first responders on Tuesday.
First, Proposition 1 appeared on ballots in Clinton County asking voters for a half-cent tax for improving law enforcement services. This was passed with 55% of voters agreeing to the tax increase. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said these funds will increase deputy pay, which is necessary for the department. This tax is similar to one passed in Buchanan County in August.
Currently, first-year deputies in Clinton County make about $25,000, and pay increases eventually get them to $30,000. The tax increase would raise pay for deputies by almost $10,000.
Fish said it is nice to see citizens supporting law enforcement, and he is excited to step into the modern era of law enforcement.
In the Savannah local election, voters passed Proposition A with almost 70% approval. This asked voters for a 1% sales tax increase for funds to Savannah Police and Fire Services. The city of Savannah cited rising costs and aging equipment as they brought the issue to voters Nov. 2.
There is currently a 2% sales tax for a general fund, parks and transportation. This 1% increase will only benefit police and fire departments.
