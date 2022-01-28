Following the release of the new Missouri House of Representatives District map, Rep. Randy Railsback has announced he will be running for election to District 2 for the coming 2023-24 term.
District 2 now encompasses five counties — Caldwell, Daviess, Harrison, Grundy and Worth. Railsback, a Republican, currently serves District 8, which includes Caldwell and Clinton counties as well as parts of Clay and Ray counties. With the population shift toward the metropolitan areas, and to keep approximately 38,000 people per district, the northern part of Missouri has shifted to three districts instead of the previous four.
Railsback was the director of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton for 18 years and before that was director of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments in Maryville for 12 years.
Railsback currently serves on six committees in Jefferson City — transportation, downsizing state government, workforce development, financial institutions, consent and house procedures and local government.
Railsback and his wife, Kandi, live on their farm in northern Caldwell County just outside of Hamilton.
