Current municipal judge John Boeh is retiring after two decades on the bench, and three candidates are in the running to replace him.
Boeh has endorsed Jason Soper, one of the candidates. The 51-year-old has been practicing law in St. Joseph for 26 years. He currently is an assistant attorney for the City of St. Joseph.
“I think my experience is over a wider breadth than the other candidates that are running for this position,” Soper said. “I've got some real good ideas ... on how to clean up St. Joe and make it a better place to live for everyone.”
Soper’s top priority is limiting repeat offenders, especially when it comes to property maintenance violations.
“Everyone's talked about cleaning up St. Joe,” Soper said. “We drive around and we see some of the dilapidated houses, the yards that are filled with trash. We want to work on that. All of the tickets that are written by property (maintenance), go through municipal court. But I think there's a better way of doing it through municipal court. I think there's a better way of enforcing those tickets to help kind of clean up St. Joe.”
Soper also wants to bring back homeless court, which briefly was implemented before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. This was when the homeless who were given tickets showed up to court at a separate time and community resources were provided.
Ted Elo, 62, is also an assistant attorney for the City of St. Joseph who is running for the municipal judge seat. He worked in the private sector for two decades before joining the city in 2003.
“I have more knowledge of the background of these cases, having been in the private sector, defending people, having been a city employee, substitute prosecuting as well as working with other staff at City Hall,” Elo said.
Elo is running to address the community’s appearance. He said employees in the property maintenance department are frustrated with delays.
“I would probably take a shorter leash as judge, knowing what these individuals have already done ... I already know that they've had probably six to 10 weeks to clean up the mess,” Elo said. If it isn't cleaned up, that means they aren't going to probably do it.”
He also said the court could do a better job with implementing alternative forms of sentencing, like community service and bringing back the homeless court.
The third candidate is Terri Lowden, 61. She has been practicing law for 30 years, from criminal to personal injury.
“I don't think you're gonna find anybody that has any more experience or is more qualified,” Lowden said. “I believe that I also have the proper temperament and the work ethic.”
She said the main problem in municipal court right now is the lack of consequences. In all her years of practicing law, she has never had a client’s probation revoked.
“All the rules in the world don't make any difference if you don't have consequences for not following those rules,” Lowden said. “So probation is great, but when you violate your probation and you come back in with the same offense again, there needs to be consequences.”
Lowden said there is a balance of being both fair and firm and that each case is completely different but more accountability is needed.
All three candidates also said they would like to include additional court time for those who have to work during normal business hours.
Following the primary on Tuesday, Feb. 8, two candidates will move on to the general election on April 5.
