The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum featuring the four candidates running for St. Joseph's mayor on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center and will be broadcast live by News-Press NOW beginning at 7:45 a.m. on the NOW Channel, 26.3 over the air or Channel 3 on Suddenlink.
News-Press NOW reporter Quinn Ritzdorf will be the forum moderator and will pose questions to candidates John Josendale, Whitney Lanning, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson. Questions will be taken from audience members during the breakfast portion of the event.
The cost is $15 for chamber members and $25 for general admission. Coffee will be served, as well as a continental breakfast. Registration can be done online at saintjoseph.com. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Public Affairs Coffee events are presented by Farmers State Bank.
