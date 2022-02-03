The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
The forum hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at the Stoney Creek Hotel came less than a week ahead of the city's municipal primary election, which is Tuesday, Feb. 8. The event focused on five key topics and was moderated by News-Press NOW's Quinn Ritzdorf.
The first topic discussed was public safety and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Candidate Gary Lewis said it's important to support the police and look at increasing pay for officers.
"Our police department is short 20 to 21 officers right now. I believe this is a crisis level," Lewis said. "Shifts are understaffed and there are reports that our student school resource officers could be pulled to help with overworked staff on the streets and administrative duties, this leads to overworking and bad morale and ultimately impacts our community safety."
The candidates also talked about economic development. Candidate Gary Wilkinson explained his plan for the next $19 million installment of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
"I think we need to try to get the best bang for our buck, and putting it into hardware or capital projects, I would propose that some of the funding go to the organizations because they need this funding. But I think a significant part goes to capital improvements for the city," Wilkinson said. "I would propose that the city take overall construction of sidewalks and curbs in the city."
Another issue was the overall appearance of the city, and candidate Whitney Lanning said some neighborhoods are currently neglected and citizen groups could help the overall appearance.
"Oftentimes, what you will find is that if you provide a dumpster for people, if you provide some people that can go out and they can help clear out bushes and they can help our seniors take care of their properties, you'll see the entire area improve. So that's what I would really want to bring back," Lanning said.
The fourth topic discussed was infrastructure. Candidate John Josendale said there needs to be an initiative to put sidewalks in front of St. Joseph schools.
"We had an incident where a child was killed last year because of no sidewalk by a school," Josendale said. "We have Spring Garden, I think has been brought up more than once of not having a sidewalk. We need to make sure that where kids are walking to and from school is a priority to get in."
The top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will move on to the general election.
