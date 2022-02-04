Ted Elo
Background: Assistant attorney for the City of St. Joseph.
Platform: Address the community’s appearance with a stricter stance on property maintenance violations.
“I would probably take a shorter leash as judge, knowing what these individuals have already done ... I already know that they’ve had probably six to 10 weeks to clean up the mess,” Elo said in a previous interview. “If it isn’t cleaned up, that means they aren’t going to probably do it.”
Terri Lowdon
Background: Current general law practitioner.
Platform: More consequences for repeat offenders.
“All the rules in the world don’t make any difference if you don’t have consequences for not following those rules,” Lowdon said in a previous interview. “So probation is great, but when you violate your probation and you come back in with the same offense again, there needs to be consequences.”
Jason Soper
Background: Assistant attorney for the City of St. Joseph.
Platform: Limiting repeat offenders, especially for property maintenance violations.
“Everyone’s talked about cleaning up St. Joe,” Soper said in a previous interview. “We drive around and we see some of the dilapidated houses, the yards that are filled with trash. We want to work on that. All of the tickets that are written by property (maintenance) go through municipal court. But I think there’s a better way of doing it through municipal court. I think there’s a better way of enforcing those tickets to help kind of clean up St. Joe.”
