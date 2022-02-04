Name: John Josendale
Background: Retired. He worked at Wire Rope and WireCo for more than 47 years, including as its senior vice president and global director of marketing and business development.
Platform: Supporting local businesses.
“My expertise has been, not only with (Wire Rope) being a family-owned company, which we have a lot of in St. Joe, but I’ve also worked with private equity that owned Wire Rope in the later years,” Josendale said in a previous interview. “You see a totally different aspect of how they operate. That background gives you the knowledge on how to talk and what people are really interested in.”
Name: Whitney Lanning
Background: Executive director at Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.
Platform: Mental health, addiction and homelessness.
“A lot of the issues that I see in our community are related to that,” Lanning said in a previous interview. “That’s not to say that they are the top issues for everyone, but I definitely think there are issues that we can address there.”
Name: Gary Lewis
Background: Occupational health nurse for Tyson Foods
Platform: Growing the city’s population.
“We need the manufacturing plants in this town, but we also need the professional jobs,” Lewis said in a previous interview. “We need the jobs that are going to bring people from the outside here to work, people that want to come to St. Joe for the cost of living and the wonderful atmosphere.”
Name: Gary Wilkinson
Background: Retired. Former city councilman.
Platform: Energize and unify the community.
“We need to bring everyone together,” Wilkinson said in a previous interview. “When I talk about everyone, I’m talking about business, industry, education, health care — all of these entities and include everyone in the process. I think that’s important. And come up with a plan to move the city forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.