By News-Press NOW
Name: Aaron Armstrong
Background: Customer host at Walmart.
Platform: Build trust between city government and the community.
“I’ve proven that I’m not afraid to meet people face-to-face,” Armstrong said in a previous interview. “I’m willing to be out there in the community, even after elected. I love being out there in the community, knocking on residents’ doors, introducing myself and seeing what their concerns are and seeing how I can address those concerns.”
Name: Mike Bodde
Background: Self-employed electrician and quartermaster of the South Side VFW bar.
Platform: Bring sidewalks to local schools.
“I am not the only parent that’s concerned with this,” Bodde said in a previous interview. “There’s a lot of concern with this, and not just at Spring Garden. “There are schools around this city that have issues with this. I feel like we as a government maybe have neglected the schools, and maybe we need to reprioritize them.”
Name: Ben Burtnett
Background: Employee at PJ’s Fireworks.
Platform: Building infrastructure, including sidewalks and alleyways.
“I think outside the box,” Burtnett said in a previous interview. “I’m not a person that’s going to always say, ‘We can’t get it done.’” I will find a way to get it done. Or if I can’t find a way, we’ll work a solution out to get it done.”
Name:
Taylor Crouse
Background: Self-employed insurance agent.
Platform: Address the crime to limit people from leaving St. Joseph.
“When people are relocated into this community for a job with a Boehringer or Mosaic, we need to find out why those people are moving to North Kansas City, to Platte City, to Savannah,” Crouse said in a previous interview. “We need to find out why and why they wouldn’t locate in a jewel of a community with all the history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.