Brenda Blessing
Background: Retired Missouri Western State University professor. Current at-large councilwoman.
Platform: Create a safe community.
“Investing in people is making sure that it’s a safe place for them to be, the streets are safe, they feel safe in their homes, they feel safe going to different parts of the city,” Blessing said in a previous interview. “I think also talking about workforce development, which is very important.”
Carl Jennings
Background: Union electrician for Action Electric and a member of the Downtown Association.
Platform: Spend city money more efficiently.
“I want to make our city a better place,” Jennings said in a previous interview. “I’d like to take our budget or the monies we have and use them in an economical manner.”
Andy Montee
Background: Owner of Mokaska Coffee Company.
Platform: Keeping the younger generation in town.
“I think there is a lot of value in our youth in St. Joe and young people who are professionals,” Montee said in a previous interview. “There could be more done to both attract them and also keep them here.”
Marty Novak
Background: Current District 2 city councilman.
Platform: Increasing public safety staffing and pay.
“We need to work with the police force on making sure that they get up to staff, making sure that we’re able to meet the pay matrixes that they’re supposed to be getting, as well, with the firefighters,” Novak said in a previous interview.
Kent ‘Spanky’ O’Dell
Background: Current at-large city councilman.
Platform: Build sidewalks near local schools.
“We need to make sure we get some sidewalks around Pershing and Pickett and Spring Garden,” O’Dell said in a previous interview. “All these schools are in desperate need of some kind of safe passage for these kids.”
Kenton Randolph
Background: Owner of Randolph Seating and Mobility.
Platform: Growing the city’s population.
“We have to make St. Joseph a desirable place to want to be,” Randolph said in a previous interview. “So by building the blocks of making St. Joseph a beautiful place to live, a safe place to live, a growth environment is going to definitely increase our population here.”
Kenneth Reeder
Background: Member of the St. Joseph School Board.
Platform: Keeping Interstate 229 and developing the riverfront.
“The railroad is still going to be there and we’re going to fix up that part of the riverfront to look into the rear end of Elwood? No, it doesn’t even make sense. Open up to what? All the riverfront development is north, all the way up to here,” Reeder said in a previous interview.
Jeff Schomburg
Background: Co-owner of Kruse’s Auto Center.
Platform: Economic growth increasing the city’s population.
“We need to retain people,” Schomburg said in a previous interview. “We need to keep the youth here. I think we need to do that by growing the businesses here.”
Randy Schultz
Background: Project manager estimator for the Waldinger Corporation.
Platform: Improving infrastructure.
“Other candidates are going to keep the town clean, keep the town safe,” Schultz said in a previous interview. “But I think I’ve got an advantage on the infrastructure part that I’ve actually been in construction for 34 years now and know how things work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.