John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson will face off to become St. Joseph's next mayor after advancing from Tuesday's primary election.
Josendale was Tuesday's top vote-getter, receiving nearly 38% of the votes cast.
“It's been humbling,” Josendale said. “I can't tell you how neat it's been to go out and talk to the people, because I was pushing all day for the people to get out and vote and let their voice be heard.”
Whitney Lanning and Gary Lewis both were eliminated from the race, but Josendale said he hopes to continue to work with them throughout the rest of the campaign.
“I really appreciate the fact that they were out there and went all at it,” Josendale said. “I'd like to work with them so that some of the things they want to talk about we can get done. It's all about working together.”
Wilkinson edged out Lanning by about 140 votes to finish in second place and move forward to the April 5 general election. Although he said he has been through this process before, he never gets used to waiting for the results.
“Even if it wasn't new, it was still the anticipation,” Wilkinson said. “The whole thing is exciting. It's something that, especially for my campaign staff, I get enjoyment from watching how excited they get about it, so it kind of gets me up too.”
The general election race between Josendale and Wilkinson pits the mayoral candidate with the most campaign donations against the one with the fewest contributions.
“That's what the city deserves — a campaign that sticks with the issues,” Wilkinson said. “It's going to be a little bit different because now we're going up against someone who's got substantial campaign funds. It's kind of like a David and Goliath type thing, so maybe I need to try to find five smooth stones.”
More than 18% of registered voters showed up to the polls Tuesday, a slightly higher turnout than expected.
“The ones that came out, that means that their word was that much more important,” Wilkinson said. “Their vote was that much more important, so I'm just glad that they came out.”
