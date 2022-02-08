John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson move on to the general elections April 5, as they received the most votes in the mayoral race.
Of the nine at-large council members, Andy Montee received the least votes and won't move on to the general elections. Only four candidates will be voted into office from the remaining eight candidates.
Taylor Crouse received more than 50% of total votes in the council District 2 race and is automatically on the council.
Jason Soper has been eliminated from the municipal judge race with Ted Elo and Terri Lowdon making the general elections.
The final voter turnout was 18.7%.
