Alyssa Dial is running for election to the Missouri House of Representatives to represent District 8.
She has declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on Aug. 2. Dial served in the U.S. Navy from 2010 to 2016 and has been teaching at the CCR-3 school district since 2016.
Much of Dial’s campaign is founded on her experiences as an educator, veteran and mother. One of her goals is to implement a pay increase for Missouri’s public-school teachers.
Aside from education, Dial also would like to implement legislation to increase veterans’ benefits and focus on making Missouri more innovative, welcoming and inclusive for everyone.
Dial was born and raised in Lathrop, Missouri. She has a bachelor's degree in business management, a master's in education and has an education specialist degree. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in business psychology consulting from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
