Diamond H Elderberry Farms is the newest tenant in the Think Ahead Works commercial kitchen in King City, Missouri.
Judy and Wayne Hayes have been growing elderberries on their farm in Grant City, Missouri, for eight years and have primarily made jellies, but they now are making juices and teas.
Before moving to the Think Ahead kitchen, Judy Hayes said they made a two-and-a-half-hour trip to Independence, Missouri, to prepare their product.
"The kitchen was nice but the problem was the distance, and then booking started to become a problem because it was so busy," she said.
Hayes was able to make jellies at home, but with the juices she needed to make them in a kitchen because of FDA regulation.
"To have an internet presence it has to be made in a commercial kitchen, which is where I want to go to get my sales out there," Hayes said.
Hayes said the business is very unique because they grow all of the berries and they're certified naturally grown.
"I put a lot of love in everything I do and we never add water into any of our products so we always have 100% juice to enhance that flavor, and people truly appreciate it because our sales are just booming," Hayes said.
Within the last 10 years, Hayes said the elderberry was studied on a deeper level and was found to have various health benefits, making it a specialty crop.
"It's really good for the immune system and some people use it to prevent or shorten the length of colds and flus," Hayes said.
Another unique aspect about Hayes' products is they contain honey from hives that are in the elderberry patch.
Hayes said the most popular product she sells is usually jelly, but now the juice is starting to rise.
"This year I think we're going to run low on berries before we get to the end of season, which is an awesome problem to have," Hayes said.
The Hayeses are gearing up to plant more berries to fulfill orders, because there's also stores wanting to carry the elderberry product.
"Now with the kitchen available to me I can do that next growth spurt I'm hoping to have," Hayes said.
Hayes wants her product to remain local to stay unique and keep the quality high. Anyone interested can go to her Facebook page, Diamond H Elderberry Farms.