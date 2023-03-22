A local marketing agency is recognizing female-owned small businesses around the community in honor of National Women’s History Month.
“We're really excited to celebrate women in this community as well as throughout our network,” said Susan Campbell, president of SJC Marketing “We are doing something special for a list of individuals that we just thought could use a little thank you for the work that they do.”
SJC Marketing started in 2005 with an all-female staff. This is the first year SJC Marketing has decided to participate celebrate Women’s History Month by enacting small acts of kindness.
“The idea really just came from wanting to do something different,” Campbell said. “We were like, ‘It’s Women's History Month going on right now and let's step outside the box. I'm a female business owner so let’s recognize some other females.' It's the fact that we as women do a lot to contribute to this community and we need to celebrate that.”
Over the month, the staff of SJC Marketing has been hand-delivering notes and goodies to women around the community.
Campbell said while the act is small, they hope to make a big impact on women.
“We just want to say that we see you and we see how you are contributing to women and how you're making history,” Campbell said. “We’re all doing it together so let’s celebrate that.”
So far, the recipients have been appreciative, Campbell said.
“It’s been really fun,” Campbell said. “I've personally done three of these so far where I'm taking the cards and the wine to someone and just seeing the reaction of the individuals when we walk in. They're just excited and it's unexpected so it’s really fun.”
Campbell said it’s important to recognize and celebrate the history and evolution of women over time.
“Every day we're facing challenges, opportunities, struggles, you name it,” Campbell said. “Everything that we do does not necessarily seem significant, but everything that we do together is significant and it matters that we notice each other and that we celebrate each other.”
SJC Marketing hopes to keep this new tradition alive.
For a closer look at the recognitions, visit SJC Marketing on Facebook.
