Local recognition in celebration of National Women’s History month

A local marketing agency is recognizing female-owned small businesses around the community in honor of National Women’s History Month.

“We're really excited to celebrate women in this community as well as throughout our network,” said Susan Campbell, president of SJC Marketing “We are doing something special for a list of individuals that we just thought could use a little thank you for the work that they do.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

