The equations of classical mechanics in physics can be taught easily enough, as can the periodic table of elements in chemistry. But Dr. Gene Fite found something universal in the teaching of these that went beyond science.
“It’s not me talking to them. It’s an interaction, a social experience,” he explained. “If the kids realized that you cared about them individually and had unconditional respect for them, then I got that in return.”
Fite earned this knowledge during nearly a half-century as an educator. His retirement passed quietly in an academic year abbreviated by the coronavirus.
Outside his home in King City, Missouri, the long-time teacher and administrator described his recent retirement labors – some ditch digging, of late – and the aches that accompany them.
Yet he has thoughts, too, on the career he began in 1972 and finished this spring teaching physics at Benton High School in St. Joseph.
Among his discoveries: Never dumb down the curriculum.
“That was an insult to them,” Fite said. “You keep the rigor at a high level, but then change the delivery, change the assessments, change the time frame over which you do things. Just about any kid who wants to get through it, can get through it and do well.”
No student glided through physics at Benton, where Fite taught the last five years after an earlier retirement didn’t quite take. The superintendent at the time, Dr. Robert Newhart, brought him on board. Newhart had many years ago been one of Fite’s students.
You won’t find physics among the required courses for graduation at Benton. Still, 130 students had been enrolled in six sections at the school.
“That tells you that you make it hard and you make it challenging and you give the kids the support they need, and they will take those difficult classes because they want something worthwhile,” the teacher said.
In 1968, Fite graduated from Savannah High School, an athlete in addition to being a curious student. He would eventually get a trio of science and education-related degrees from Northwest Missouri State University, later completing his doctorate in school administration at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Teaching science at a number of schools in the region, including at Bode Middle School in St. Joseph, he worked for years in college classrooms and became a principal in the Savannah district and a superintendent at Union Star.
Between 1998 and 2013, he held a series of positions at the school district in Kansas City, Kansas, finally as principal of the Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences.
“It was like being in a candy shop,” Fite said of the job offerings in his field. “You know, all these opportunities there, and it took a lot to keep me mentally occupied. If something opened up and it was a new experience, I just jumped on it.”
He earned accolades along the way, most recently as a St. Joseph School District Teacher of the Year finalist this year. But Fite said his greatest reward came in being around the students.
“It was a blessing, to be able to get up in front of a group of kids and interact with them. I consider each of those children special, unique creations. Every one different from me,” he said.
“It turned out that in the classroom, working with the kids, that was the most rewarding for me. I’d keep doing it, but it takes a lot of energy.”