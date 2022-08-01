Jeff Leake, a Lafayette High School teacher who is serving as a Friends of SJSD co-chairman, speaks on Monday at the Ground Round Grill & Bar during a rally in favor of Proposition READ. Polls in the tax levy election open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A Monday afternoon event gave organizers in favor of extending the St. Joseph School District’s current tax levy a chance to thank those who made their campaign possible, including some weighty financial backers.
Friends of SJSD political action committee received tens of thousands of dollars in contributions that are reported by law to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Alongside several gifts by individuals, Mosaic Life Care contributed $20,000 and Hillyard Industries, Inc. contributed $5,000. Friends of SJSD had just over $31,000 available to spend on July 25, and by that time had directed about $16,990 to costs such as yard sign production, media advertising and the mass distribution of direct mail announcements. An organized “no” campaign has not manifested, and it seems no one has donated to any cause opposed to the passage of Proposition READ. That stands for “reinvesting in education, academics and dedication.”
“We’ve had signs, banners, promotional announcements and newspaper ads, and these donations supported all of that,” said Friends of SJSD organizer David Foster, who is president of the St. Joseph Board of Education. “So we’re thankful for that support, and for the support from volunteers, board members and community leaders who have been involved. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone.”
Pat Dillon, who appeared Monday at the rally on Mosaic’s behalf in his capacity as vice president of advocacy and government relations, said it only makes sense for Mosaic to back Proposition READ. Mosaic doesn’t require its staff who work at its various campuses in St. Joseph to live in the community but strongly encourages that they do. Talk of a well-funded school district serves as a key part of that sales pitch.
“I think that’s how you do it,” Dillon said. “I think that’s one of the very first things for people who want to look at a job in St. Joe, especially on the professional level. They’re going to look at the school district, and how are we doing in academics. And you know what, I think we’re going to have a great opportunity to move forward to a brighter future with new leadership and a renewed investment in our schools.”
Jeff Leake, a Lafayette High School teacher who is co-chair of Friends of SJSD alongside Denise Peters of Skaith Elementary, said he has opposed previous tax levy plans on concerns of suitability and scale. That he is now an enthusiastic supporter of Proposition READ, and has been trusted to lead promotion of it, Leake said, should show that the district is much more attuned to the community’s will.
“What matters to the community is when they hear from teachers and parents and their own experiences with their own children,” Leake said. “That’s what matters.”
Leake said he trusts St. Joseph voters will make their own decision regardless of what business interests might prefer. Well-funded “yes” campaigns in the past did not stop voters from rejecting them anyway if the plan was perceived as unsound.
“You could put 20 businesses behind this, and people are going to vote what in what’s their best interest,” Leake said. “I don’t think that celebrity endorsements or big companies or CEO endorsements have an effect on people in this town. They’re going to look at this plan and see the merits of it on their own.”
