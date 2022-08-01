A Monday afternoon event gave organizers in favor of extending the St. Joseph School District’s current tax levy a chance to thank those who made their campaign possible, including some weighty financial backers.

Friends of SJSD political action committee received tens of thousands of dollars in contributions that are reported by law to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Alongside several gifts by individuals, Mosaic Life Care contributed $20,000 and Hillyard Industries, Inc. contributed $5,000. Friends of SJSD had just over $31,000 available to spend on July 25, and by that time had directed about $16,990 to costs such as yard sign production, media advertising and the mass distribution of direct mail announcements. An organized “no” campaign has not manifested, and it seems no one has donated to any cause opposed to the passage of Proposition READ. That stands for “reinvesting in education, academics and dedication.”

