Missouri Western State University officially wrapped up its first week of classes and kick-off “Welcome Week" event.
The welcome event usually draws in around 1,000 students each year and gives them an opportunity to make connections and learn more about clubs and organizations on campus.
This year with COVID-19 guidelines, only 20 tables were able to be set up each day. Students also were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing when possible.
“It’s a good way to make connections, network, and meet new people,” said Tennyson Clary, a Western senior.
Each booth showcased goods and services that had either a teacher or club member present to answer any questions.
"My best piece of advice is to be active and join clubs," Isaiah Cole, a senior at Missouri Western, said. "There is fellowship and community on campus. There's also lot of diversity but still a feeling of tightness."
Missouri Western will continue to hold smaller outreach events throughout the fall semester.
"I think it really sets you up to succeed and that's cool and exciting for me," Clary said.