Weekend event opens museums to community at no cost
Free Museum Day 2023 is set for Saturday, presenting a special chance for those wanting to get in touch with local history and its many influences from around the world.

Each of the following museums will open their doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, with various closing times: Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, Andrew County Museum, Pony Express National Museum, Remington Nature Center, Robidoux Row, The St. Joseph Museum, Black Archives Museum, Doll Museum, the Glore Psychiatric Museum and the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion. All participating museums in this event, organized by the Museums Association of St. Joseph, are offering entirely cost-free admission to all attendees.

