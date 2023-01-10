The Webster Learning Center supports five programs, among them a longer-term education environment for high schoolers with behavioral challenges. But it lacks capacity for younger kids, a problem St. Joseph school leaders aim to fix.
The Webster Learning Center supports five programs, among them a longer-term education environment for high schoolers with behavioral challenges. But it lacks capacity for younger kids, a problem St. Joseph school leaders aim to fix.
Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis is in charge of implementing proposed changes at the Webster Learning Center to add capacity for younger students.
When local students misbehave in school, teachers send them to the principal's office. When the issue persists, there are few options beyond that, for now.
Webster Learning Center plays host to alternative schooling for older students. Elementary staff members sometimes are limited to sending kids to the office a dozen or more times per year. St. Joseph School District leaders are setting up a plan for grades 3 through 12. It would remove misbehaving kids from the class and put them in a new classroom with no more than nine peers. The plan is to be in place for August.
"We had a shift a few years ago, where we really wanted those students to be in their home buildings, instructionally," said Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis. "It was better for those kids. But now we are seeing challenging behaviors that are impeding the learning of other students. And so we have to respond to that."
According to McGinnis, head of Academic Services, these kids would stop disrupting learning for others. At Webster, one teacher and one paraprofessional would dedicate themselves to their needs. Most students would return to their original schools in time, others would stay.
Angie Klassen, a behavioral interventionist, said the Webster way of doing things will prove to be better for some pupils.
"I think we have more and more students who are experiencing stressors outside of school and carry that into the building," she said. "Whether that be based on poverty, whether that be based on trauma, whether that be based on their current family situation, they come into school with a lot of weight on their shoulders."
These kids aren't thinking about classwork and self-discipline, Klassen said. They are thinking about their unmet needs. For older kids, this often involves a lack of sleep and time to study or do their homework. They might be the ones charged with the care of younger siblings in the absence of a parent. That may be on top of a part-time job. Younger kids could deal with bad or insufficient nutrition or they just don't know how to get ready for school.
"Right now, we don't have a vehicle or a spot for them to get those particular needs met prior to being able to work on academics," Klassen said. "We have to help them learn how to help themselves so that they can access academics without distracting and taking away from the rest of the classroom."
McGinnis said she is also thinking about the future for these kids, well beyond their time at Webster.
"We have a lot of students who graduate, who go straight into the workforce," she said. "And so I feel passionately that we need to be equipping these students with employability skills, with soft skills, with communication skills, so that they can have a job after they graduate. It's all about individual needs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.