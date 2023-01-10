When local students misbehave in school, teachers send them to the principal's office. When the issue persists, there are few options beyond that, for now.

Webster Learning Center plays host to alternative schooling for older students. Elementary staff members sometimes are limited to sending kids to the office a dozen or more times per year. St. Joseph School District leaders are setting up a plan for grades 3 through 12. It would remove misbehaving kids from the class and put them in a new classroom with no more than nine peers. The plan is to be in place for August.

