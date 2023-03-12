McGinnis Gilpin

Lara Gilpin, director of secondary education for the St. Joseph School District, speaks on Tuesday at a meeting of the Academics Committee as Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, head of academic services, listens to her right. 

 Screen capture | YouTube via St. Joseph School District

Plans are developing to provide students who are having trouble on the path to graduation the support they need on campus at Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools, as what happens at the Webster Learning Center changes.

The St. Joseph School District intends to use Webster as a space where it can place grades 3-12 students who, mainly because of behavior issues, are deemed unsuitable to remain in their regular class environment.

