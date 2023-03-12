Lara Gilpin, director of secondary education for the St. Joseph School District, speaks on Tuesday at a meeting of the Academics Committee as Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, head of academic services, listens to her right.
Plans are developing to provide students who are having trouble on the path to graduation the support they need on campus at Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools, as what happens at the Webster Learning Center changes.
The St. Joseph School District intends to use Webster as a space where it can place grades 3-12 students who, mainly because of behavior issues, are deemed unsuitable to remain in their regular class environment.
Therefore, the credit-deficient high schoolers who are today part of the 11th and 12th grade Graduate Academy are, starting in August, intended to be placed back at their high school, freeing up space for the new behavior-focused Webster Alternative School. There are 88 students enrolled in Graduate Academy at Webster now.
"Those students, they're academically deficient in credits," said Lara Gilpin, director of secondary education, at a Tuesday Academics Committee meeting. "They're not at Webster because of behaviors. Now, they might have been earlier on, and that might have created some of that gap, but that's not why they're there now. So they're going to be back on site at the host schools, like at their home school s, through Missouri Option."
The Missouri Option program aims to help students earn a high school diploma and get ready for college, even if they are deficient in class credits. It does this through a special program of instruction and eventual passage of a high school equivalency exam. In essence, class credits as a hard and fast obstacle to a diploma are set aside, once a student demonstrates proficiency, among other requirements.
The Alternative School classes at Webster are to be closely supervised, with each class assigned one teacher and one paraprofessional. The aim is to have students placed there so they get their behavioral challenges corrected, before they return to normal school. District leaders have stressed Webster is not intended to be a place where students with behavioral issues are indefinitely confined. Each student's path back to their home school will be prepared individually.
Although the vast majority of those affected will not be 12th graders, any student who earns a high school diploma while at Webster for behavioral issues will not be permitted to participate in normal commencement ceremonies. To be eligible to walk with their classmates of Benton, Central or Lafayette, they'll first have to earn a place back at their home school, according to Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, head of academic services.
"It's a privilege to walk with your high school class," she said at Tuesday's committee meeting.
