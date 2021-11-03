Voters in Stewartsville approved a ballot measure Tuesday allowing Missouri American Water to become the city’s provider of water and wastewater service.
“We look forward to welcoming residents of Stewartsville into the Missouri American Water family, joining the approximately 1.5 million Missourians that receive clean, safe, reliable and affordable water or wastewater service provided by our professional team of experts,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.
Missouri American Water has committed to making water and wastewater system investments in Stewartsville to improve water quality and maintain regulatory compliance.
“Our residents have overwhelmingly voted to have Missouri American Water as our future water and wastewater provider. They can make the necessary investments and continue to provide quality, reliable service at rates that will be lower over the long term,” said Stewartsville Mayor Mark Francis.
If approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, a total of 714 customers (357 water and 357 wastewater) would be added to Missouri American Water’s footprint.
