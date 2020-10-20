As quarantine periods continue to interfere with the St. Joseph School District's ability to fully staff classrooms, some means of arranging for staff to spend less time at home are sought.
The Board of Education, scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Downtown district office, is likely to hold some kind of vote on this matter. The goal would be to lessen the amount of time a district staffer must pass at home after confirmation of contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. At present, any such "confirmed contact" must quarantine for at least 10 days, and if they develop any symptoms, must remain in quarantine until 14 days pass without symptoms; 14 days is the known incubation period for the virus.
"We're a school district. We need to be educating kids," said Lute Atieh, board vice president, who himself recovered from severe COVID-19 in the recent past. "We have to find a solution that provides comfort to teachers — we cannot eliminate the risk — to get them back into the classroom to help continue educating kids. And that's the real struggle here; they are essential, or we wouldn't be having this discussion."
The St. Joseph Regional Missouri State Teachers Association, and the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association, the two groups which represent teacher labor and workplace interests before the school board, have each assessed how their members feel about this goal. Local NEA President J. Eric Simmons said his group is resolved to oppose any "essential worker" designation.
"This designation allows decision-makers the opportunity to bypass important recommendations of local, state and national health authorities," he said, reflecting a statement released by the group.
The argument is, quarantine periods help account for those who can't maintain social distancing and thereby slow the spread of the virus.
"There are many educators in our classrooms that cannot ... teach effectively without being close to students," Simmons said. "And so, that time adds up. When you're wearing just a cloth face mask or a student has their nose hanging out of their face mask, these are all things that compound and concern our staff. We are trying to protect ourselves from getting the virus."
The MSTA, via regional president Denise Peters, reported that their members are divided at this time on the "essential workers" designation; however, those 50% of members surveyed who oppose the idea are emphatic about personal safety concerns.
"And so I think the district needs to look at that when they're making these decisions," Peters said. "Because we will still hear from that 50% of our membership. The other 50% that supported it still, I'm sure, were conflicted. There's no perfect answers right now during the pandemic."