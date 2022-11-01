A new month brings a new chance to call attention to one of the St. Joseph School District's most important learning goals.
Volunteer readers, including staff from the St. Joseph Public Library network, Superintendent Gabe Edgar, Board of Education President David Foster and others, worked on Tuesday to further the mission of National Family Literacy Day. According to a leading sponsor of the event, established in 1994 by the U.S. Congress, tens of millions of children in the United States lack basic reading, math and writing skills that they'll need to succeed at the next level of education. Addressing this problem starts with developing an affinity for reading from a young age. Jozlynn McDaniel, a student at Pickett Elementary, said she relates to this principle.
"I'm really interested in (books), and for a chapter book with no pictures, I can easily imagine what it is in details and stuff, and I can always make inferences with that," she said.
By starting with these kids in kindergarten with picture books and bringing them to life with creative, dramatic presentations of the different scenes found within, kids are meant to get interested in a book from that tender age. Then they can progress to something more advanced, as envisioned by the strategy youth librarians have tended to adopt.
"And when they find something that captures their interest, that's when they get locked in. And we find what they enjoy," said Lisa Ransom, youth services librarian for the public library network. "So I think having that ability to choose what interests them is huge."
Ransom said she was pleased to return to the elementary school setting for Tuesday's events, for which she developed great affinity in more than 15 years of previous work for the SJSD.
"I saw lots of smiling faces and had lots of hugs from old friends, and some friends that I hadn't met until today," she said. "And that just made me feel good. Making someone feel good through the power of reading, I think, is the best thing. Truly, the best job ever."
McDaniel said she is aware of another challenge educators face with kids her age: generating interest in a printed book, versus tablets and other electronics that can be so domineering of a young person's attention span. She said she has been told by her parents to keep device use limited, and she took that to heart.
"I just don't get onto it much," she said. "I'd rather read a book."
