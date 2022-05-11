Benton High School will host the last and perhaps highest-profile Vision Forward community conversation event on the future of school district facilities.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Mickey Gill, St. Joseph School District director of operations, will deliver a keynote presentation reviewing the establishment of each school building, each one's state of repair, what work has been done there in recent years and what still needs to be done to satisfy current needs. Attendees who will assemble at the school gym are meant to take this information and use it to propose their priorities for what the district should be doing with its current buildings and what opportunities exist to build new ones.
"We haven't been very proactive with our facilities, and we've kind of gotten away with that in St. Joe for a long period of time," said Dave Hinde, one of the four Vision Forward Community Engagement Team co-chairs. "And that's no longer the case. The status quo with our facilities really isn't sustainable. So we're going to have to think of some things and new ways to operate."
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl is also to speak at the event, in what is likely to be among his last public addresses in office before he moves on to a new role in his home state of Minnesota at the end of June. Gabe Edgar, currently assistant superintendent of business and operations, has been hired to replace him.
Hinde said some of the highlight points of information, which will be made available to the public on May 17, will be secondary school capacity levels and organization. There is currently a large imbalance between the student levels of Central High School compared with Benton and Lafayette high schools. For the four middle schools — Bode, Truman, Robidoux and Spring Garden — overcrowding will be a persistent issue without a new plan.
"After we have all the information, people will have a chance to work around their tables and really dream a little," Hinde said. "What do we want our facilities in St. Joseph to look like? Learning is changing, the teaching environment is changing. What worked 10, 20, 30, years ago is not the same ... Hopefully it'll be a chance for the citizens of St. Joe to dream of what could we have."
With such ideas in mind, the Vision Forward team — with advice from Creative Entourage, LLC of St. Louis, Missouri — will compile the data that has been obtained and prepare an action plan for the Board of Education. That process is anticipated to be done over the summer. Follow-up Vision Forward meetings may occur as that plan comes into view, but a schedule has not yet been published.
What steps are possible at that time will in large part be contingent on the passage or failure of the Aug. 2 tax election, in which the SJSD will seek authorization to maintain property taxes at current levels ($4.34 per $100 in assessed value) through 2030. If that ballot question is rejected, the district will be at risk of having to operate with significantly less funding that is currently supporting staff compensation, building maintenance and upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.