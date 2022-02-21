The next public meeting on the future of the St. Joseph School District focuses on teachers, specifically generating recruits and keeping them around.
Set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road, the second phase of Vision Forward will feature Brian Kraus, human resources director, speaking on educator retention. In a recent interview, Kraus called teacher shortages a national problem with local effects. Unless classroom leaders have a particular connection to St. Joseph, it is exceedingly hard to get them to make a career here.
While the district can and does recruit newly certified staff from local universities and smaller school districts, it routinely loses talent to wealthier agencies like North Kansas City 74 and Park Hill School District.
The underlying message is that addressing this problem will require coordination and resources, and more people must participate at Tuesday's meeting for these efforts to work.
"I was pleased to see the turnout at January's meeting, but I think it would be fair to recognize that these are people the district has already engaged," Kraus said. "About 200 business leaders, community volunteers and district staff. We're hoping for more."
Bob Miller, a career educator and pastor of Wellsprings Community Church, emphasized the factor of regional competition. Miller, who is one of the four Vision Forward co-chairs, said St. Joseph is far from alone in trying to find a new way to lure employees to its district.
"We just have to be really proactive," Miller said. "You have to understand that every district around us is facing the same challenges of creatively thinking through, 'How do we make our district more attractive than others?' We are not the only community doing this. Our whole community must be part of the response."
Miller and his fellow co-chairs — Dave Hinde, Teresa Simmons and Linda Bahrke — have led a team of about two dozen people for the last three months on deciding when and how public meetings shall be conducted. To see it now come to fruition is exciting, he said, but the future is also tied to factors now beyond his control. The number of people who show up, the number of people who otherwise pay attention, the priorities they decide to discuss and who is elected April 5 to the Board of Education will all play critical roles.
"I hope folks who attended the first meeting saw that the way we said this process is going to play out is how it has, in fact, happened," Miller said. "We're simply presenting information, allowing the most qualified person on the issue to speak to the community and answer any questions they may have. It's entirely open."
Kraus — Tuesday's speaker — acknowledged that there is a challenge of persuading constituents that they will be listened to. The most vexing hurdle yet to be cleared is the perception that district leadership remains tainted by the troubled era that came to a head eight years ago.
"I'm the longest-tenured leader for the whole district, and I've been here for six years," Kraus said. "We want folks to understand — those people are all gone now. New leaders have come in with new ideas about how to address these challenging problems."
