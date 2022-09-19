A program revives Tuesday that allows St. Joseph School District residents to engage directly with SJSD leaders at a large public gathering.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Word of Life Church, 3902 NE Riverside Road. Vision Forward has conducted five previous large public gatherings and several smaller events designed to allow people to say whatever they want about how the SJSD should be run. Each of the events has been based around an overall theme of presentation, with the floor left open afterward for public comment.
Program co-chairman Bob Miller said Monday that this will continue but with an emphasis this time on reviewing what's already been discussed and making sure people can feel confident that what they said in the previous spring has been accurately recorded.
"This is, you know, one last chance to delete or add anything that we've got so far, of the things that we as a community are the major concerns of our district," Miller said. "I don't think over-communicating can hurt at this point."
Superintendent Gabe Edgar said the conversation is likely to follow on five overall points that were previously determined to be broad summaries of what people are concerned about. These five are "the state of the district," the goal of "high quality staff in every classroom," the pre-kindergarten through fifth grade "improvement of student performance," a similar category for higher grade levels, and finally, "facilities for learning."
"We like to think that we're a collective voice here, that's one of the things that I'm trying to change a little bit, is our communication practices," Edgar said. "It's about how we can communicate not just with people in Noyes (the SJSD Administration Building), how we communicate with every single person in the district."
Ultimately, after Tuesday's event and a subsequent event set to occur in October, an action plan will be produced by Edgar's Superintendent's Cabinet of senior administrators. Edgar said people should be able to trust that the action plan will authentically reflect community priorities.
"It's not at all like we're going to scrap everything that the community wants," Edgar said. "That was the whole point of the process, is to take in the voice of the community. And that's exactly what we will do."
To help that along, Miller observed, turnout will be key. He is hoping that between 150 and 200 people will turn out on Tuesday. An online-only portal into a livestream of the event will also be made available to anyone who registers in advance.
"I mean, we really feel like at this point if folks haven't shown up to give their two cents, I don't know what more we can do in terms of giving people opportunities," Miller said." It will be at least six, seven times where we've come before the public in the last, you know, in the last calendar year."
