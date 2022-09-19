A program revives Tuesday that allows St. Joseph School District residents to engage directly with SJSD leaders at a large public gathering.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Word of Life Church, 3902 NE Riverside Road. Vision Forward has conducted five previous large public gatherings and several smaller events designed to allow people to say whatever they want about how the SJSD should be run. Each of the events has been based around an overall theme of presentation, with the floor left open afterward for public comment.

