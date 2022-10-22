After nine months, five meetings and multiple speakers and breakout sessions, Vision Forward participants are reaching a crucial stage in the goal of improving public schools in St. Joseph.
Volunteers appointed by the St. Joseph School District to organize the conversation have ended up with a draft action plan that will be further refined on Nov. 1 and ultimately presented to the Board of Education on Dec. 19. VF Community Engagement Team co-chairpersons Dave Hinde and Teresa Simmons spoke about their perceived successes and the work that may still be required.
Simmons said she has worked to keep the process as open-ended as possible, relying entirely on community input while leaving policy in the hands of elected and professional school district leaders.
“The whole process was to be a community input gathering,” she said. “What we thought about things was not going to be the final result because there’s differing opinions everywhere.”
Hinde said he already was a keen supporter of the school district’s mission and leadership before he became involved, and he hopes that these events have helped build public confidence in those institutions.
“I came in because I’m a fan of the people in our district, our many teachers and administrators,” he said. “We’ve got great people in St. Joseph. After being involved in this process, I’m even more of a fan of our school district and who we have in place.”
Maria Ramirez, who worked in local education for years in the district’s Parents as Teachers program before beginning work in journalism on behalf of the Latino community through Te Lo Cuento News, offered an outside perspective on how much Vision Forward has succeeded in gathering input.
Ramirez said Superintendent Gabe Edgar, in tandem with the Board of Education, has opted not to wait for the Vision Forward process to be complete before implementing changes. It has been personal engagement with members of the community away from official events where Ramirez perceives the most success for the district today, she said. The idea at hand is effective leadership requires making your presence felt throughout the community, going to where constituents are rather than inviting them to a gathering they may not even know about.
“Right now, Dr. Edgar is working extremely hard, extremely hard for changes,” Ramirez said. “In all these years, and I’ve made complaints before, I have never seen anybody try to fix this district like he is doing. So I really want to emphasize this because I can see the change coming in the future.”
Vision Forward leaders took some time to reflect on where they succeeded and where they could’ve done better in community engagement. Hinde said he believes the free-form discussion where groups of up to 10 people had the chance to discuss ideas among themselves and then nominate a speaker to share them with all others in attendance was a success.
“For those people that were engaged with the whole process that were at all of these meetings, you definitely had a chance to have your voice heard,” he said. “And so, I really felt good about that whole process.”
Simmons said it has been an ongoing goal of Vision Forward organizers to improve engagement with more diverse ethnic and cultural communities in the district. Nearly 500 students in the total population of nearly 10,500 speak Spanish as a first language. Nearly 200 speak Chuukese, a Pacific Islander language sourced from ancestral homelands in the Federated States of Micronesia. All efforts have been made, Simmons said, to reach out to these communities, and provide interpreters as needed.
“It wasn’t that the output wasn’t there,” Simmons said. “I mean, there were contacts made, they got the same information. I’m disappointed that we didn’t have that diversity, but I’m really pleased with the final outcome of the plan.”
Ramirez put a pin on the importance of engaging with households where English might not be the language spoken at home, as these represent one of the school district’s best opportunities for increasing enrollment and better serving a diverse community.
“This has been a problem for the whole city,” she said. “Many of the organizations in St. Joseph don’t effectively represent what is ‘outside.’ The people are here, the problem is organizations don’t know how to engage the people.”
