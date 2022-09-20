Vision Forward kicked back into gear on Tuesday night with its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, focusing on district priorities and moving forward with an action plan.
The goal of Vision Forward meetings is to allow community members and staff to gather and discuss ways they can improve current issues to promote stronger educational opportunities for students in the district.
“Tonight’s vision board was really about the action plan we came up with last winter and spring,” said David Hinde, co-chair of the Community Engagement Team. “We held various sessions and were able to gain a lot of insight from the community about issues that needed to be addressed and were able to put together an action plan.”
Staff members, parents and alumni gathered to take a look at the action plan and decide if there were any disagreements or suggestions they wanted to add before the action plan is handed over to the district.
The plan was broken down into five priority statements that members of the school board believe will allow the district to progress.
These priorities include improving district culture, attaining high-quality staff in every classroom, improving student performance pre-K-5, improving student performance in secondary schools and developing a comprehensive facility improvement plan.
“We’ve already got great teachers and administrators in our district,” Hinde said. “The bigger concern is making sure we retain those teachers, which involves good salary, facilities and making them feel supported. Once we get a hold of that, we can gain a more solid foundation of student attendance and academic performance.”
District members are setting a goal for this action plan to be completed over the next few years.
“It won’t be possible for us to immediately take this action plan and put it all in place at once,” Hinde said. “Luckily, we’ve been able to implement a few things already like making teachers feel supported, and issues along those lines, so we’re looking at a three- to five-year plan for this.”
The next Vision Forward community meeting will be held on Oct. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Word of Life Church.
