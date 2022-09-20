2022-2023 SJSD vision Forward meeting

Community members gather at Word of Life Church to discuss creating a positive future of St. Joseph School District.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Vision Forward kicked back into gear on Tuesday night with its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, focusing on district priorities and moving forward with an action plan.

The goal of Vision Forward meetings is to allow community members and staff to gather and discuss ways they can improve current issues to promote stronger educational opportunities for students in the district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.