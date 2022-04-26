The St. Joseph School District faces a host of challenges in academics, but whatever can be done about this begins with finding a way to get people in seats.
The truth of that was plainly presented Tuesday at the Lafayette High School penultimate gathering of the Vision Forward project. The event attracted a crowd of several dozen people, who filled about half of the tables arrayed on the gymnasium floor. The objective data show that the district aims to improve from its end-of-March attendance finding of 73.36%. This means just under 3/4 of students were meeting the standard of good attendance at that time, in that they were individually showing up to class at least 90% of the time. That is a district-wide average; the building-by-building, grade-level-by-grade level data points are better in some instances and worse in others.
“When we have perhaps 60% of kids coming to school 90% of the time at some of our elementary buildings, that’s a concern,” said Ashly McGinnis, Lafayette’s principal and Tuesday’s featured speaker. “We have poor attendance at all of the grade levels.”
McGinnis, who will tackle this problem districtwide as assistant superintendent for academics starting in July, set out to speak to the matter of Improving Student Performance at the Secondary Level, the title of her highlight presentation Tuesday. The problems at hand are affecting every classroom at every building in some way.
In the attendance data, the worst outlier in the data set is found among Carden Park Elementary School first graders, with only 48.3% of them showing up 90% of the time or better. As a whole, the school drew 63.17% of students to 90% or more of class sessions as recorded in the March data. The best schools are, in order, Eugene Field (89.09%), Oak Grove (86.36%) and Bessie Ellison (86.05%).
But as an indicator of the problem, no school in the SJSD met the aspirational mark in which, on average, 90% of students attend 90% or more of their classes. In general, a student who makes 90% of class sessions is considered to have missed the equivalent of 17 school days, which means they missed the equivalent of 70 lessons. Until everyone is brought back to data points that resemble these standards, the SJSD predicts it will be extremely difficult to improve academic performance.
“And so, if anything, I think people left here tonight with a better understanding of how important attendance is,” McGinnis said.
As to the question of adult attendance, Vision Forward has one more event to go. It is apparent enough by now that the pre-2022 aspirational goal of drawing hundreds of people to each event has yet to be realized. Organizers on the Community Engagement Team, led by four co-chairs — Linda Bahrke, Dave Hinde, Bob Miller and Teresa Simmons — anticipate higher interest for the 6 p.m. May 17 final scheduled event at Benton High School. That event will be about anything and everything, a general review of all matters discussed thus far.
Bahrke urged people to have faith. If they show up, she said, their voice will be included in a grand-scheme plan on the SJSD’s future, to be presented in the fall to the Board of Education.
“I am extremely impressed with the dedication of the administrative staff, the principals, the teachers that are here,” Bahrke said. “They truly care about our kids ... and it’s easy to sit back and say, ‘Well, things won’t change.’ To that I say, ‘Come and see that they are changing.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.