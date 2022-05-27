Five policy points have been finalized to represent community demands discussed at spring Vision Forward events held on the future of the St. Joseph School District. These now will contribute to a fall action plan for reform.
The points, which are each considered to have equal importance, concern the district’s public image, quality of staff, student performance at various grade levels and the renewal or replacement of school facilities. Data gathered from January through May at the events, which took place at the Word of Life Church as well as at Lafayette and Benton high schools, is to be the primary guide for a team composed of 30 to 60 people who will begin meeting in June.
“I think this plan will be comprehensive, dealing with each of the five policy points in their own way,” said Dave Hinde, co-chair of the Vision Forward Community Engagement Team. “It would try to deal with policy priorities. If we leave one of those out, or if we don’t deal with each one of those on an equivalent level, then we are doing a disservice to the public. We worked hard on getting their input and we endeavor above all else to put that to good use.”
The working group will be chaired by Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, and his designated successor, Gabe Edgar, who takes office July 1 when Van Zyl will move on to a new job. Also contributing will be the two consultant firms brought on to guide the process of Vision Forward community engagement, Creative Entourage, LLC and District Leadership Solutions. Edgar and Van Zyl will select the staff, administrators and experts who will constitute the panel.
Times, dates and locations for the action plan draft meetings are not yet determined, said Rod Wright of Creative Entourage. However, the public will certainly have at least one, more likely two, opportunities in the fall to attend an event and indicate whether or not the action plan is indeed representative of their views.
Regardless, Wright said, anyone who has doubts can go at any time to https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/vision_forward/. There, each piece of data reviewed, all of the video recorded at each public meeting, supporting documents and executive summaries of each public conversation can be found.
“Unfortunately, these days people tend to be prone to accepting conspiracy theories regarding just about anything that happens,” Wright said. “There’s nobody in the background pulling all the strings here ... We have said from the get-go that our job was to facilitate the process, that the decisions would be made by the community engagement meetings.
“I would just simply ask that anyone who thinks that way, ‘Go watch the sessions, and go watch the reporting out that occurred.’ And, it’s pretty obvious that the points that are on that sheet of paper are the points that came out of the community engagement meetings.”
