Vision Forward closes chapter by talking facilities

The St. Joseph School District's community engagement process has come to an end, at least for its first phase.
Community Engagement Team co-chair Teresa Simmons said Tuesday the Vision Forward "action plan" will develop based on a review of the public input that has been heard to date, including at Tuesday night's Benton High School finale. That review will be conducted by herself and her three co-chairs, Dave Hinde, Bob Miller and Linda Bahrke. The team will be advised in this by Creative Entourage, LLC, the firm originally hired in 2021 to coordinate a new community engagement effort.
"I'm hoping that we can improve our facilities, one way or another," Simmons said.
Once the plan comes into form, at least two more Vision Forward events will take place in the fall to inform people about it and request their input as to whether or not it accurately reflects what the community wants for its schools. Ultimately, the elected Board of Education alone will have the power to review what is proposed, modify it and accept or reject it.
"And, again, this is all a school board decision," Simmons said. "As to whether we consolidate elementary schools, build a new middle school, whatever it takes."
Along with viewing a video by the SJSD communications office that contained an array of interviews with students, staff, teachers and administrators, the roughly 100 attendees (counting those watching online via Zoom) heard from Doug Van Zyl and two new presenters: Mickey Gill and Casey Housman.
The superintendent of schools summarized the topics discussed so far, such as the challenges of staff retention and decreased student attendance. Gill and Housman presented slides on each of the schools currently in operation, defined what monies have been invested already on improving them, what is needed to upgrade them now and what could be necessary later on.
To be considered up to standard, the presenters said, a school building is "student-centered" in that it features pupils who are "active participants in the learning process." In addition, it is "engaging" in the sense that kids want to be part of that process. It is also "fluid and flexible," meaning that its internal layout can be easily changed to suit day-to-day needs; gone are the long, straight rows of desks facing a teacher at one end of the room. Other concerns focus on security, environmental friendliness, student collaboration and internal lighting.
The Community Engagement Team, marking the conclusion of this project phase, offered a special message to the public.
"Thank you for your great comments and ideas," it said in a statement at the conclusion of Tuesday's presentation. "These will be added to the information that will be used over the summer as we continue the Vision Forward process. Please stay tuned. We will share information as the work continues. We want to make sure everyone stays informed and up-to-date with the planning work."
