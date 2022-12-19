Dave Hinde

Dave Hinde speaks on Monday at the meeting of the Board of Education. Hinde, a Vision Forward co-chairman, spoke on the proposed action plan his group made.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph educators should communicate better, change how students are organized, support teachers and review buildings for renovation or closure, among other steps, school board members heard Monday.

The highly anticipated Vision Forward action plan covers five subject areas and defines a plan meant to be “responsible, progressive and financially appropriate.” About 50 planks are detailed in the final report in the form of a PowerPoint presentation shared with the Board of Education at its monthly meeting.

