St. Joseph educators should communicate better, change how students are organized, support teachers and review buildings for renovation or closure, among other steps, school board members heard Monday.
The highly anticipated Vision Forward action plan covers five subject areas and defines a plan meant to be “responsible, progressive and financially appropriate.” About 50 planks are detailed in the final report in the form of a PowerPoint presentation shared with the Board of Education at its monthly meeting.
“For this to really work, I think all of these things have to happen together,” Vision Forward co-chairman Dave Hinde said in his report to the board. “So, tonight, we are pleased to present to you the Vision Forward action plan for your approval. On behalf of the Vision Forward chairs, and each of the committee members, I want to say ‘thank you’ for believing in a better St. Joe School District.”
One of the leading recommendations is to redefine the culture within the district. That is, what people experience at school and how the education experience is perceived. Another is to implement a teaming structure for middle school teachers so that staff work more closely together and more efficiently use the resources available for more students. Block scheduling should be re-implemented at the high school level. And, a comprehensive review of each building is called to decide whether it should be renovated, repurposed, or closed.
Board members took two votes on the matter, the first to accept the Vision Forward plan as presented and the second to implement Superintendent Gabe Edgar’s plan to bring it to life. The first vote passed 6-0. The second vote passed 5-0, with board member Kenneth Reeder abstaining. Board member Phil Vandel did not attend the meeting.
Edgar said the district will re-organize and expand its school board committees to propose actual steps for board members to vote on monthly. This will start in January.
“It’s important that the community helped to create this plan,” Edgar said. “We need to do our due diligence, to show the community that we’re going to follow through with the plan that was presented.”
