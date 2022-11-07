Whitetail deer bucks are engaged in the rut throughout November. The Missouri firearms deer season, opening Saturday, is timed to coincide with the days when they will most likely be seen in the woods, and vulnerable to skilled hunters.
Ahead of firearms deer season opening Saturday, a new program somewhat akin to a video game is meant to expand access to Missouri hunter qualification.
Those who wish to hunt alone ages 16 and up are available to take a hunter safety course through Kalkomey Enterprises LLC in its partnership with the Missouri Department of Education. It is hosted on the site ilearntohunt.com/missouri, and it provides a path to education for those keen to seek out whitetail deer and other game animals during their respective seasons.
The season starting Saturday coincides with the deer rut, in which bucks legal for hunting are most likely to be seen, especially at dawn and dusk, as they roam the countryside in search of a mate. It lasts for 10 days.
“The importance of completing hunter education is, it’s required, for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967,” said Joe Jerek, spokesman for the Department of Conservation. “So if you want to hunt in Missouri’s woods with firearms, you typically will need this hunter education.”
The education has traditionally been provided through in-person learning and examination, but the path to doing it all online is now wider. Participants log in and complete more than 50 in-course exercises on their device, and then complete a test to demonstrate what they’ve learned.
“They’re really fun and engaging, and they still cover all of our hunter education standards,” said Justin McGuire, the department’s hunter education and shooting range coordinator, as quoted in a news release.
And yet, Jerek explained, there is still a need to engage with younger learners outside of the virtual realm. The younger learners are subject to other state regulations that older hunters are not, such as the need to be paired with a skilled and certified adult on their hunts.
“We will want some interaction with them, we still want in-person connections with those youth,” Jerek said. “And then, for those a bit older, ages 16 through adulthood, they really can just do the entire course online.”
The cost for the all-online Interactive Knowledge Course is $39.95, and that is paid to the company that is providing the service rather than the state. The Traditional Knowledge Course, which includes an in-person certification requirement, is cheaper at $24.95. The complete information and what steps are required to be completed before a hunt is authorized can be found at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
According to the department, more than 1.4 million Missourians have completed certification since 1957, the program’s inception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.