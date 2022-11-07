Deer

Whitetail deer bucks are engaged in the rut throughout November. The Missouri firearms deer season, opening Saturday, is timed to coincide with the days when they will most likely be seen in the woods, and vulnerable to skilled hunters.

 Associated Press file photo

Ahead of firearms deer season opening Saturday, a new program somewhat akin to a video game is meant to expand access to Missouri hunter qualification.

Those who wish to hunt alone ages 16 and up are available to take a hunter safety course through Kalkomey Enterprises LLC in its partnership with the Missouri Department of Education. It is hosted on the site ilearntohunt.com/missouri, and it provides a path to education for those keen to seek out whitetail deer and other game animals during their respective seasons.

