LaTonya Williams Dean VanSchoiack

A local legislative delegate spent time Friday exploring the Bartlett Center, where his own son once played basketball after school, to learn how extra state funding might be able to help.

State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, affirmed the need is plain enough. There are 84 kids enrolled, with space for no more than 86 at any one time. There are 18 young ones on the waiting list, according to Executive Director LaTonya Williams, across all services of infant/toddler daycare, pre-kindergarten programs and after-school activities for older children. The aged building remains in need of upkeep even in the wake of recent achievements like a gymnasium renovation. VanSchoiack said he came away impressed. 

