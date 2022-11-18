Phil Vandel

Phil Vandel speaks on Friday in the News-Press NOW newsroom.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The business leader and well-known musician appointed in May to serve out a St. Joseph Board of Education term, on the understanding that he’d run for election next year, will not do so.

Phil Vandel’s decision leaves two open seats on the school board, among seven total members. It guarantees that there will be four straight election cycles, June 2020, April 2021, April 2022 and April 2023, in which the victorious candidates will be new to this role of setting policy for about 800 teachers and roughly 10,300 students, among hundreds of other employees, volunteers and constituents.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.