The business leader and well-known musician appointed in May to serve out a St. Joseph Board of Education term, on the understanding that he’d run for election next year, will not do so.
Phil Vandel’s decision leaves two open seats on the school board, among seven total members. It guarantees that there will be four straight election cycles, June 2020, April 2021, April 2022 and April 2023, in which the victorious candidates will be new to this role of setting policy for about 800 teachers and roughly 10,300 students, among hundreds of other employees, volunteers and constituents.
As part of his May 15 interview process by the six other incumbents, Vandel answered “yes” along with four other contenders when asked if he would promise to run in the April election and not just complete the term of Lori Witham, who had resigned to move to another community. On Friday, Vandel explained that he had every intention of fulfilling this promise.
“It can be very consuming of your life,” Vandel said. “There were weeks where I was only able to work for half of the week as the other half was devoted to school board stuff. And that doesn’t include just the emails after emails from administrators, from teachers, from concerned citizens, from parents with concerns, and it takes hours just to get people put into the proper channel. It’s time-consuming.”
Board President David Foster said it was important that a person who is appointed to a board vacancy commits to running in the next election.
“But, it is a huge time commitment,” he said. “From the outside looking in, most people don’t understand how much time we have to commit to this cause. So it’s understandable.”
In addition, Vandel said, he has been unable to see eye to eye with most of his six colleagues, and that anyone who campaigns for a seat should be prepared to either consistently persuade or consistently accept disappointment.
“They may have something that they’re trying to work toward beyond the school board, and you never know what’s going on with each person individually,” he said. “And, you just have to try to navigate that so that in the end, you can leave each meeting, you can leave each day and know that you did your best.”
Foster said he appreciated Vandel’s outside perspective.
“Phil was an asset to the board and brought a great deal of expertise to our meetings,” Foster said. “And, his outside perspective was very useful.”
Any U.S. citizen who is at least 24 years of age, is currently a registered voter and resident within the St. Joseph School District, and who has lived somewhere in Missouri since at least April 4 of this year is eligible to run in the election set for Tuesday, April 4, 2023. They must also not be disqualified for nonpayment of taxes or criminal history and must file campaign finance reports.
Filings must be in-person and begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and continue Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21, unless the SJSD Administration Building at 1415 N. 26th St. is closed for inclement weather or other cause. A holiday break will occur before one final filing opportunity is set up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27. The filing location is on the second floor Board Secretary/Superintendent office. Building entry is through door No. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.