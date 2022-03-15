Doug Van Zyl has been selected as the next superintendent of schools at a district in his home state, which will prompt him to leave his leadership role in St. Joseph over the coming summer.
The Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194 Board of Education moved to select Van Zyl after a final round of deliberations on Tuesday night in Lakeville, Minnesota, which lasted for about 10 minutes.
Noah Bielby, a local science teacher and president-elect of the St. Joseph Community Teachers Association, spoke about Van Zyl’s selection on behalf of the Missouri State Teachers Association, a statewide educator advocacy group of which the St. Joseph CTA is a part.
“We wish Dr. Van Zyl luck in the future. It can be a difficult decision to leave, but we want what is best for him,” said Bielby, who works at Spring Garden Middle School. “If moving closer to home and family is what is best, then we wish him well.”
Van Zyl traveled to Lakeville, located about half an hour south of the Twin Cities along Interstate 35, for conversations with the area’s students, staff, parents and community members, as well as tours of school facilities. He then cleared the final hurdle in a meeting of the ISD 194 school board.
“When we started this process, I went through all of the applications of our semifinalists, and I made the comment — and I think back to this comment — that we asked the semifinalists, in their applications, to tell us their accomplishments,” said Terry Lind, ISD 194 school board vice chairman. “And everybody responds with, ‘Well, I did this,’ or ‘I did that.’ And this person (Van Zyl) said, ‘We did.’ Did you notice that? ‘We.’ That was a big thing for me. That shows a collaborator and a team-player.”
After interviews Tuesday, each of the six ISD 194 board members indicated they are “strongly in support” of choosing Van Zyl as the next superintendent. However, they have not formally hired him yet as contract negotiations are pending. A unanimous board motion passed Tuesday was for the formal selection of Van Zyl pending those talks. Overall, six people originally qualified for public interviews with the board, though one withdrew before they began.
Van Zyl has served as St. Joseph’s superintendent since July of 2018. His last day in St. Joseph is not yet defined, but it will be earlier than his current contract termination date of June 30, 2023, as his Lakeville tenure is expected to begin on July 1 of this year.
According to the St. Joseph Board of Education, this remains a “personnel privacy matter.” Board members did not comment on Tuesday regarding the Van Zyl news.
