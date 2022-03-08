An effort to waive boundaries between school districts and permit families to enroll students in the agency of their choice, regardless of where they live, is drawing local opposition.
House Bill 1814, titled the Public School Enrollment Choice Act, is nearing a final vote in the Missouri House of Representatives, with a series of amendment votes taking place Monday. Beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, a district would be permitted to set up an open enrollment program. Districts would not be allowed to stop their students from leaving the rolls for another district that has such a program. Newly arrived kids would add to the rolls for the purpose of funding wherever they go and cause their previous district to lose funding.
“There is no balance of allocations, one to the other. And, it really makes each school district more competitive against each other,” said Superintendent Doug Van Zyl. “You’re competing. You’re trying to take students from one place to another.”
For the St. Joseph School District, state contributions add to $3,647 per head annually, helping to defray $9,518 in average cost per pupil. That money would go away in each transfer instance, and Van Zyl does not have confidence that any legislative action would be able to make the district whole. The result is that the education of those who remain would get more expensive and there would be fewer resources for them.
Van Zyl dealt with such a situation while leading the Fort Dodge Community School District for eight years prior to his 2018 arrival in St. Joseph. The Hawkeye State has had open enrollment for years.
“Having been in Iowa, I can tell you that people ran advertisements on billboards, in the movie theater, even in restrooms, you’d find signs that say, ‘Hey, send your kids to this district.’ It doesn’t create a community of collaboration and problem-solving,” he said. “That’s what school districts should really be about. This puts a wall between us.”
Van Zyl has the support of his own Board of Education members in this opposition, such as from David Foster. HB 1814 came on to Foster’s radar in a recent effort to lobby legislators in Jefferson City.
“On the surface, it doesn’t seem so bad,” Foster said. “But the more you study the bill, you start to see that some of the details are problematic ... It won’t be a positive bill for education in Missouri. For example, the receiving district would not be able to review a student’s discipline record, unless the student was disciplined more than once. There is little accountability.”
Foster added that he sees no protection within HB 1814 that requires districts that adopt open enrollment to accept students with disabilities.
“Which, is the biggest issue that I have with it,” he said.
HB 1814 was introduced by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia. Among its opponents in the legislature is Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah.
“I support our local schools,” he said. “I think one of the most important questions people ask when they move to our community is, ‘Well, what are the local schools like?’ And they find they’re in great shape and that’s so important. They make their choice then. I’m not in favor of the open enrollment.”
Reps. Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner, both Republicans, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.