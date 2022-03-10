The superintendent of the St. Joseph School District participated in a livestream candidate interview Thursday for the top administrative role at a Minnesota school district.
Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194 arranged for Doug Van Zyl to appear live on its YouTube page as one of five people seeking the role of superintendent of schools at the school district in Lakeville, Minnesota.
“I was born and raised in Minnesota, my parents are still on the farm in (the town of) Minneota,” Van Zyl told the Lakeville school board during his interview. “About two hours from Lakeville ... Trying to get back up that way in terms of closeness to family is important.”
Van Zyl continued by describing his basic background and approach to school leadership.
“I’ve been a teacher, I’ve been a coach. I still am a coach, I think we coach in everything we do in education ... I’ve been a superintendent for over 15 years ...”
According to a schedule published by the Lakeville district, the interviews with Van Zyl and his four fellow candidates will take place through 2:30 p.m. Friday, at which point that district’s school board will deliberate on finalist selection. Next week, an unstated number of finalists shall participate in conversations with students, parents, staff and Lakeville community members. The decisive superintendent hiring will occur afterward.
The district is located about two hours south of the urban core of Minneapolis/St. Paul. It has a student population of roughly 10,500, equivalent to that of the St. Joseph School District; Van Zyl noted that Lakeville student numbers have recently increased during his interview.
Van Zyl has served with the St. Joseph School District since July 2018. His initial three-year contract from that date has since been extended through the end of the 2022-23 year. He most recently worked as the superintendent of Fort Dodge Community Schools in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for eight years.
"I am aware that Dr. Van Zyl is interviewing for a superintendent position in another district. Beyond that, I cannot comment on any individually identifiable personnel matters," said Tami Pasley, president of the St. Joseph Board of Education.
A request for comment from the St. Joseph School District did not obtain a response by Thursday evening.
