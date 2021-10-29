Two local public universities have thus far declined to adopt rules that would require COVID-19 vaccination for their staff following a finding last week that several of their Kansas peers must do so.
Kelli Douglas, general counsel for Missouri Western State University, wrote a legal opinion this week that Executive Order 14042, issued by President Joe Biden in September, does not seem to apply to university staff at this time. That order, and subsequent federal rules, set a vaccination deadline of Dec. 8 for all employees of entities that do contract business with the federal government. Northwest Missouri State University officials said Friday that the matter remains pending before its legal advisers.
Like almost all public institutions of its kind, Missouri Western receives federal funding, but the key criteria apply to "contracts of $250,000 or greater and awarded as of Nov. 14 or existing contracts that have been renewed as of Oct. 15."
"We are continuing to review our contracts and similar instruments to determine whether they appear to meet the criteria," Douglas said. "At this time, (Missouri Western) has not received any communications from any federal entities which indicate the University has a federal contract meeting the criteria ..."
Kent Heier, a spokesman for Missouri Western, explained Thursday that the key factor is whether or not a given campus engages in significant contract-funded research activity in coordination with the federal government. Missouri Western doesn't. Regardless, Heier noted, the university's Max the Vax incentive program for employees caused at least 85% of all staff to demonstrate proof that they have had their shots.
However, the Kansas Board of Regents, which oversees most public higher education entities in that state, ruled on Oct. 22 that EO 14042 does apply on any campus where such contracts exist. Therefore, the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University must require their employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. The Associated Press reported that the Kansas regents exempted Emporia State University and Fort Hays State University due to the absence of contracts. Those schools are more comparable in terms of enrollment to Missouri Western and Northwest.
The situation became more wrinkled Thursday when Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order that state agencies are prohibited from implementing the order by Biden if a given employee objects "for religious or medical reasons." As Western and Northwest are constituents of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, they are potentially covered by Parson's order.
Chairman John Moore of the Northwest Board of Regents, the body appointed by Parson to oversee the campus, said there is no clarity at this point as to what the university is supposed to do. On a personal level, Moore said, he urges everyone on campus to get a vaccine but regards a mandate as potentially disruptive. To him, persuasion seems to work best.
"We're kind of stuck in that place," Moore said. "Wherein, we have a state mandate that pushes us in one direction, which is that we should not and cannot require vaccinations of our employees, and we have a federal mandate that seems to suggest the opposite of that."
