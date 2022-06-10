Children join a reading activity in 2021. Volunteers are asked to provide up to one hour of their time for each day of the United Way Reading Adventure 2022, but there is no need to commit to this for the duration of the July-August program.
Photo courtesy of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph
Photo courtesy of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph
Photo courtesy of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph
Photo courtesy of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph
Volunteers and reading materials are keenly sought for July's start of the United Way Reading Adventure, with organizers intent on fully restoring services in the wake of the pandemic.
This summer reading program has been in operation since 2011, and this year will partner with four sites for children to gather to be read to by members of the community who are kind enough to help them avoid a lapse in reading skills common to young students over their vacation from school. As summer classes are taking place in June, the program will begin in July and continue through August.
Jodi Flurry, a leader of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said there is no need to commit to the full duration of the program. Volunteers are asked to sign up for a single session, recurring sessions or for a regular schedule, whatever suits them best.
"The program is all about reading to elementary-age children and kids in school-age child care programs," said Flurry, United Way director of community investment. "And, we engage a lot of different volunteers through this. We've even had volunteers who are middle schoolers. We have Missouri Western athletes, the St. Joseph Mustangs, retirees, people in the workforce. It's a short time commitment, so it may be a relatively easy thing for people to get away during the day to help."
The four organizations credited with leading the effort to connect with kids this year are the YMCA of St. Joseph, the Bartlett Center, the InterServ Wesley Center and InterServ Mitchell Woods. During the events occurring through these partners, kids will receive about 45 minutes of reading time with a volunteer, and they will also receive books throughout the summer to encourage continued study at home. All of this is seen as critical to keeping young minds sharp so they're ready to return to the classroom in August.
"Otherwise, they actually lose skills over the summer," Flurry said. "They can come back to school further behind than when they left the previous school year. By doing the United Way Reading Adventure, as well as other programs — like through the public libraries — these kids are able to maintain reading skills while they're out of school.
