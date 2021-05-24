United Way Collecting Books For Summer Reading Programs

The school year is wrapping up, but that does not mean that learning and reading can’t continue throughout the summer months.
The United Way is holding a book drive to help education centers and kids build home libraries.
“We are currently collecting gently used books from the community that will go out through several of our programs,” said Jodi Bloemker, United Way director of community investment. “We have continued the partnership with Second Harvest’s No Hunger Summer and various school-aged child care programs.”
United Way also holds "Take A Book Tuesday" and "Reading Adventure," which began several years ago. Bloemker expects to distribute thousands of books to kids over the next few months.
“We went through a lot of our books from last summer that had already been collected and so we are doing a huge push for a book drive right now,” she said.
The need is greatest for books for kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade and they will be handed out in 19 counties throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
“We are also asking people to make bookmarks or color pictures that will be included in books that are distributed,” Bloemker said. “It’s something that is a great volunteer activity for kids to do themselves and we have several school classes that are doing this.”
InterServ’s youth program and some area senior living centers also have helped with making the bookmarks.
“Also anyone can include an encouraging note that will be going home with a kid to get them excited about reading and make them smile,” Bloemker said. “If someone is interested in making or delivering bookmarks, we have a box outside our office that they can drop them off.”
Books also can be dropped off at the United Way office at 118 S. Fifth St. or people can call 816-364-2381 to arrange to get them picked up.
