The town of Ave Maria, Florida, planned to a specific design by Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan, serves as an idealized example of a Catholic-oriented community, with the church located at the center, and all roads leading to it.
Dr. Edward Kammerer, best known for his leadership at Mosaic Life Care, speaks on Wednesday at a gathering of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
Landyn Woolery, an eighth-grader at the St. Francis Xavier campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, works as an usher at Wednesday's event.
Jess Mengel, a mother of two children who attend the St. Gianna Early Childhood Center, speaks Wednesday about the future of local Catholic education.
Centralized planning for Catholic education in St. Joseph is becoming more and more of a point of emphasis.
At a St. Joseph Catholic Academy gathering on Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Church, Dr. Edward Kammerer, an advocate for parochial schools, invoked the example of Ave Maria, Florida. It is a planned community organized about 20 years ago by Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan, a devout Catholic. The city puts the church at the center of life — in philosophical terms, but also all roads in Ave Maria lead to the church. This kind of vision might inspire the Catholic scholars of the future as they become community leaders, Kammerer said, in his keynote address.
"We want to make sure that our students participate in our communities, that they are faith-filled, that they help direct society as we move forward," Kammerer said. "That they become leaders, such that we continue to have those aspects inside of our society."
Although the Catholic Academy's leadership pledges to continue operating a multi-campus structure — Bishop LeBlond High School, with pre-K through eighth grade done at the St. Francis Xavier, Cathedral and St. James locations— it is plain that wherever consolidation can otherwise occur is happening.
Jess Mengel, who has two children enrolled at the St. Gianna Early Childhood Center, said the overall experience doesn't seem to differ much from her own time as a student at Cathedral.
"When you start introducing faith into education, that's a big choice to make," she said. "And there are resources available if that's the choice you want to make for your family."
What's important to her, Mengel said, is that parents who believe it is important to include religion as part of their child's education can do so, as part of an open and supportive community. Mengel referenced the MOScholars program, among other opportunities, for lower-income families to enroll in the Catholic Academy with special funding. How much enrollment costs can vary greatly from family to family, because of the aid available. Without allowing for such savings, grade school enrollment costs $6,375 per pupil, per year, and high school enrollment at the Bishop LeBlond campus costs $6,980 per pupil, per year.
Landyn Woolery said he intends to move on to Bishop LeBlond after he finishes eighth grade at the St. Francis Xavier campus. The parochial school environment is simply the best fit for him, he said.
"Through my Catholic education, it really helps me grow closer to God," Woolery said. "Through God and through Jesus, I feel that He can really show me what I need to do, and show me my role in life."
