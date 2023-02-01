Dr. Edward Kammerer

Centralized planning for Catholic education in St. Joseph is becoming more and more of a point of emphasis. 

At a St. Joseph Catholic Academy gathering on Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Church, Dr. Edward Kammerer, an advocate for parochial schools, invoked the example of Ave Maria, Florida. It is a planned community organized about 20 years ago by Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan, a devout Catholic. The city puts the church at the center of life — in philosophical terms, but also all roads in Ave Maria lead to the church. This kind of vision might inspire the Catholic scholars of the future as they become community leaders, Kammerer said, in his keynote address. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@npgco.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

