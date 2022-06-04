When school districts propose taxes, even ones that do not increase the levy like what’s being asked for on Aug. 2, they confront a difficult legal and political challenge. But it is the only local way to pay for things.
Proposition READ, an abbreviation for “Reinvesting in Academics, Education, and Dedication,” would keep the school tax level at $4.34 per $100 in assessed personal property value. Should the measure fail, barring further developments, the tax would shift down 61 cents per $100 effective July 2024. That is “per $100 of assessed value,” which is 19% of the appraised value of a single-family home, or 33.33% of a vehicle. Various other categories apply.
This would represent an annual revenue hit of some $8 million against total expenditures of more than $140 million. If it passes, the 61-cent decrease would be delayed until at least 2030.
“It would be very, very concerning in the long run to lose ... 6% of your revenues,” said Otto Fajen, legislative director for the Missouri National Education Association. “I mean, you haven’t lost 6% of your kids or 6% of your costs. And in a school district, mostly what you do is hire people. You’re not really producing product or buying energy. You’re investing in people. And so there’s health care cost, and so the cost of people has a pretty good inflation factor. You don’t really want to suffer a 6% loss in revenues when costs are going up.”
This “sunset” rule is an innovation, essentially unheard of for an agency the size of the St. Joseph School District. When Kelly Bristol, a leader among the local Missouri State Teachers Association, contemplated the 2019 Proposition 2 that set the current levy, she said she had anxieties about the sunset. The local MSTA and MNEA chapters are supporters of Proposition READ.
“Anytime you put a sunset on an operational levy, it makes it very difficult for the staff in our district to feel safe,” said Bristol, who works in the counseling office at Truman Middle School. “Because you’re never guaranteed that once that levy is up that we’re going to be able to renew it. So that makes it very difficult because we’re still dealing with a lot of distrust in our district with the community. It was smart in some ways to set it with a five-year sunset, to show the community what we could do in that time, but it was scary for us as a staff.”
Because the district commits to salary schedules each year, emergent budget cuts are difficult to address except via a reduction in services, which means layoffs. Already, with the district tax at $4.34 for operations and debt service, adjustments may be on the horizon as the national trend has been an increase in the cost of everything. In April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an average rise of more than 8% against what consumers could’ve expected to pay for most goods in April 2021.
There are other factors to consider. St. Joseph faces a trend of decreasing population and, at least in recent years, a value increase for personal property. Although this temporarily causes a boost in year-over-year revenues, that will not last. Each decrease in the student count means a lesser state overall payment, as that’s $6,375 per head on a base level. Amid such factors, Article 10 of the Missouri Constitution authorizes a series of measures that ensure school districts can’t realize revenue increases above the rate of inflation for very long.
“Both the Constitution and the law, essentially, their policy is, ‘We, in general, want tax rates to be as low as possible. That’s our priority.’ It’s not about funding quality schools, that’s not the priority,” Fajen said. “They want tax rates as low as possible ... It’s very complicated for school districts to pass taxes, and in general the policy wants to reduce them kind of at every turn. If you pass a tax increase and/or your assessments go up, state policy brings it back down.”
The Board of Education considered all of these factors in placing Proposition READ on the ballot as a level-taxes measure. Bristol said that although it means the same relative amounts of money coming into the district as before, meaning it will be hard to make new investments, there is a need to make changes gradually and verify that voters understand their money is spent wisely.
“We still have to go about this one step at a time,” she said. “This way, we can increase a little bit of trust that our community has with our district. This is a starting point.”
