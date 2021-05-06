MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first students to attend their graduation ceremony from the latest Northwest Missouri State graduating class walked into Bearcat Arena for commencement Thursday after a year like no other, in an unusual gathering that included more than one class of graduates.
There were no public ceremonies of any kind in the region at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last winter, so the Class of 2020 was folded in with the Class of 2021. To accommodate everyone and allow for social distancing, the university split what is traditionally one large event into several events.
Traditionally known as commencement, the ceremonies mark the beginning of the students' lives as a highly educated adults.
While remarking on how they managed to do this — joining about 4 in 10 Americans overall — Dr. John Jasinski made a number of light-hearted jokes about the nature of doing eight different ceremonies in just three days. Each event allows for 100 graduating students and a cap of four guests per student for the sake of social distancing.
"You've really entered a distinguished population of people who have persisted in reaching the goal of attaining a higher education degree, and you've completed that degree during a pandemic," the university president said at the first of two Thursday ceremonies. "You are getting ready to walk across this stage, and I ask you to set the stage of how you will begin the next chapters of your lives as Bearcats."
Annika Johnson embraced the experience wholeheartedly. Graduating summa cum laude — the highest possible honor on the basis of grade-point average — the Maryville native said she firmly believes she is a better person having lived through the pandemic and achieved what she has during immense adversity.
"If anything, it made it so that we're more apt to deal with these situations in the future," she said. "And I can't complain. I have been blessed. We have come throughout this together. It really was the best senior year I could have asked for, even with the pandemic."
Kelsey Evans was among those who have been done with all academics for months now, and chose to wait until this moment to receive the forest green ceremonial presentation case, shake hands with Dr. Jasinksi and his leadership cadre on stage, and turn the academic regalia tassel on her cap from right to left.
"Just coming in here and being in the arena itself, I thought, 'We just all got through it together,'" she said. "It was very impressive, and I was very happy."
Tomas Coalson and Ross Johnson walked in the Thursday night event together, saying their close brotherly friendship was indicative of the determination of everyone around them to succeed because of the challenges they faced in the last year, not merely despite them.
"Once a bearcat, always a bearcat," the pair, shoulder to shoulder, vowed in unison as the NWMSU symphonic band played in the background.
