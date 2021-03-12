Two people have been appointed to the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents by Gov. Mike Parson, it was announced Friday.
Appointed were Shanda Durbin of St. Joseph and Stephen Coppinger of Kansas City, according to a release from the governor's office.
Durbin has served as the director of human resources for the Herzog Contracting Corporation since 2010. She holds a Bachelor of Science in corporate recreation and wellness from Northwest and is also a member of the Society of Human Resource Professionals, the NWMSU Alumni Association and Human Resources of Northwest Missouri.
Coppinger is the president and founder of Impact Interiors, a full-service contract furniture dealer based in Kansas City. He has Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a minor in marketing from Northwest and a Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University. He was captain of Northwest's 1998 National Championship Football team and later was inducted into the Northwest Missouri State Athletic Hall of Fame.
