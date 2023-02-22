These maps show the possibility, pending Board of Education approval, that some 90 students assigned to Lindbergh Elementary would be moved north to the area of Pershing Elementary, based on boundary changes. Likewise, about 40 students may be moved to Eugene Field Elementary from the Coleman Elementary area.
Courtesy of the St. Joseph School District
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Superintendent Gabe Edgar discusses on Tuesday the changes that may be coming next year to several elementary school boundary areas.
Several local elementary students could find themselves in new places come August, an impact of changing Mark Twain School to an early learning center.
What is happening constitutes a first step in major boundary changes across the St. Joseph School District. The Mark Twain-related changes, pending a Board of Education vote, are to be in effect by August. The new boundaries for all schools could be ready by the 2024-25 academic year. There is a possibility students will be moved in time for August and then moved again when the new districtwide boundaries take effect. But Superintendent Gabe Edgar said he will strive to avoid that.
"I can't sit here and make a 100% guarantee," Edgar said. "But we will prioritize that, and if it makes sense, we'll try to keep them where they're at. But it has to be part of the big picture, right? That's what the board has to identify."
At present, Mark Twain serves kindergarten through sixth grade families in a section of the community between 19th Street on the west, 34th Street on the east, Faraon/Jules streets on the north and Lafayette/Seneca streets on the south. West of Central High School, students who reside north of Messanie Street go to Edison Elementary.
All students currently within the Mark Twain boundary, unless they move on to middle school or leave the St. Joseph School District, must go to another elementary school in August. This requires several adjustments of boundary, all of which will be proposed and voted on at the Monday, Feb. 27, school board meeting. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Troester Media Center.
Draft proposals that aren't yet official were discussed on Tuesday at a committee meeting. A summary of these draft proposals follows:
Edison, Coleman, Skaith, Parkway and Carden Park elementary schools are to take on the Mark Twain student body. A final boundary map has not yet been released, but the distance between households and schools will be the leading factor in determining where students will move. Boundaries also are likely to change, pending a school board vote, for Pershing, Lindbergh and Eugene Field schools.
Pershing serves kindergarten through sixth grade in a rectangle between Interstate 29 on the east and the Missouri River. Under draft plans, its southern boundary might be advanced south past Krug Park, transferring about 90 students from Lindbergh to Pershing. As a result of these changes, the average class size at Pershing would be 22.6. An average class size of 18.6 would exist at Lindbergh. All sixth graders at both schools would be moved to Robidoux Middle School.
Eugene Field's area is a box between 18th Street and a line east of the Belt Highway. Its northern boundary is Cook Road. Under draft plans, its southern boundary would be defined along Ashland Avenue, to Northwest Parkway, to Corby Parkway at 22nd Street. This would affect about 40 Coleman-area students, who would be transferred to Field.
As a result of these changes, an average class size of 19.8 would exist at Coleman. At Field, the average class size would be 21.9. Both schools would continue to teach sixth graders.
