Several local elementary students could find themselves in new places come August, an impact of changing Mark Twain School to an early learning center.

What is happening constitutes a first step in major boundary changes across the St. Joseph School District. The Mark Twain-related changes, pending a Board of Education vote, are to be in effect by August. The new boundaries for all schools could be ready by the 2024-25 academic year. There is a possibility students will be moved in time for August and then moved again when the new districtwide boundaries take effect. But Superintendent Gabe Edgar said he will strive to avoid that.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

