Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks on Thursday. Edgar is asking the Board of Education to sign off on closing and converting an elementary school, with no final decisions yet made on which one. More preschool space is needed.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks on Thursday. Edgar is asking the Board of Education to sign off on closing and converting an elementary school, with no final decisions yet made on which one. More preschool space is needed.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks on Thursday. Edgar is asking the Board of Education to sign off on closing and converting an elementary school, with no final decisions yet made on which one. More preschool space is needed.
District leaders discuss early childhood education and an alternative school plan for behavioral issues last week at the Troester Media Center.
Come August, the St. Joseph School District will be less one elementary school if all goes to plan and the Board of Education signs off.
At a work session held last week, district leaders designated Mark Twain Elementary as the likely candidate, although that is not at all set in stone and probably won't be until at least the end of February. Other possibilities could include any of the other elementary campuses, with Parkway and Coleman schools being of distinct note. The timing will move quickly once the school board votes on the matter because it is considered essential for the decommissioned elementary school to re-open for pre-kindergarten students in August.
"These kids need us, and they need us now," said Superintendent Gabe Edgar. "And this needed to be something that we could do in 2023-2024. And our best option was to repurpose an elementary school."
There are several vacant sites in St. Joseph that could have been acquired by the district to serve as the secondary St. Joseph Early Learning Center, supplementing the site at Lake Contrary. But that would have been expensive, ranging in the seven figures, and the district can't fund such million-dollar purchases without passing a bond at the ballot box. The uncertainty inherent in that vote, and the time required to do it, would have delayed the opening of the second ELC/preschool to August 2024, Edgar said.
In consulting with Dlo DuVall, director of special programs, Edgar has decided to address a significant problem. It is indicated by recent findings that only about 44% of kindergartners have the skills they need on their first day of school. Teachers must spend extra time preparing them to learn before they teach anything, and this delay reverberates through the rest of their school career.
Each year, between 750 and 850 new students begin kindergarten. The district can't get many of those kids into its available preschool space. By establishing two early learning centers, one at Lake Contrary and one at a soon-to-be-converted elementary school, the hope is to meet at least 80% of the need. Additional expansions to each campus, later on, would add to that capacity.
"We have approximately $1 million that is set aside from this type of transition, for early learning," Edgar said. "All of the startup costs will be taken care of by that reserve. Obviously, the staffing will cost money beyond that point."
On that matter, Edgar said, the district promises no one will be laid off at the elementary school that is converted. The students currently studying will have to be placed somewhere else, and teachers and other employees will be needed. How this balances out, and who ends up going where, whether they be a pupil or an SJSD worker, will come into being starting with a conversation set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Facilities Planning Committee meeting at 1415 N. 26th St, the former Noyes Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.