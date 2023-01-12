Gabe Edgar

Come August, the St. Joseph School District will be less one elementary school if all goes to plan and the Board of Education signs off.

At a work session held last week, district leaders designated Mark Twain Elementary as the likely candidate, although that is not at all set in stone and probably won't be until at least the end of February. Other possibilities could include any of the other elementary campuses, with Parkway and Coleman schools being of distinct note. The timing will move quickly once the school board votes on the matter because it is considered essential for the decommissioned elementary school to re-open for pre-kindergarten students in August. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.